Alta Park Capital LP Sells 770,567 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Alta Park Capital LP lowered its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,722,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770,567 shares during the period. SentinelOne accounts for approximately 4.9% of Alta Park Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Alta Park Capital LP owned 0.58% of SentinelOne worth $47,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $228,872,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $143,273,000. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,981,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,303,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,061 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $191,355.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,949,255.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,061 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $191,355.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,949,255.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,221 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $255,389.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 535,011 shares in the company, valued at $12,176,850.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 364,085 shares of company stock valued at $7,574,423. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.08.

SentinelOne Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of S stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,918,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499,564. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.90. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 0.59.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SentinelOne Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

