Alta Park Capital LP Invests $22.94 Million in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Alta Park Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 56,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,936,000. MongoDB accounts for 2.4% of Alta Park Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 800.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 33,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after purchasing an additional 30,197 shares in the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 21,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,018. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.68 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.24, for a total transaction of $468,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,146,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,622,684.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total value of $2,249,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,148,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,736,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.24, for a total transaction of $468,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,146,784 shares in the company, valued at $268,622,684.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,802 shares of company stock worth $16,982,551. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on MongoDB from $480.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $458.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $385.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.11.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

