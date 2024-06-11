Alta Park Capital LP Increases Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Alta Park Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 355,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,413 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up about 3.1% of Alta Park Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Alta Park Capital LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $30,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $769,372,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,489,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089,790 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Micron Technology by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,182,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Micron Technology by 19.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,303,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,177,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,688 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,541,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $387,585,000 after buying an additional 2,523,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.16.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $924,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,015,134.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $924,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,015,134.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total value of $4,412,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,497,041.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 365,446 shares of company stock worth $43,536,203. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,805,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,043,877. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.99 billion, a PE ratio of -39.06 and a beta of 1.21. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $135.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

