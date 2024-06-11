Alta Park Capital LP Buys 11,300 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Alta Park Capital LP increased its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Entegris accounts for about 1.7% of Alta Park Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Alta Park Capital LP owned about 0.09% of Entegris worth $16,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,727,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Entegris by 9,839.3% during the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 701,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,888,000 after purchasing an additional 694,554 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $82,813,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 48.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 988,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,840,000 after purchasing an additional 321,146 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 809.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 226,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,123,000 after buying an additional 201,484 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.67.

In related news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $624,323.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,316,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,723. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.02. The stock had a trading volume of 217,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,267. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.08. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.13 and a fifty-two week high of $146.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

