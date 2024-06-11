ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ALLETE from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALLETE

ALLETE Price Performance

Shares of ALE stock opened at $62.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.81. ALLETE has a one year low of $49.29 and a one year high of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $403.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.26 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 13.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALLETE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in ALLETE by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 30,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 19.8% during the first quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 150,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after buying an additional 24,839 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in ALLETE by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 250,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,963,000 after acquiring an additional 152,294 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ALLETE by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 80,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.