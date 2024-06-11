Alden Global Capital LLC Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Alden Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,000. CrowdStrike accounts for approximately 0.9% of Alden Global Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,717,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,451,000 after acquiring an additional 150,898 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after buying an additional 1,581,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,251 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,768,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,482,000 after buying an additional 419,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,336,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $8.09 on Tuesday, hitting $382.66. 5,141,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,681,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.37 and a twelve month high of $384.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $319.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.55 billion, a PE ratio of 713.30, a PEG ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. HSBC boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.61.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

