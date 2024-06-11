Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Holdings Cut by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,874 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,339,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,311,000 after buying an additional 103,496 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,013,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,669,000 after acquiring an additional 175,076 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 4,734.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,052 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,982,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,909,000 after purchasing an additional 550,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,176,000 after purchasing an additional 46,428 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 58,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.07 million, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.86. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average is $14.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.77 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Transport Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATSG

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.