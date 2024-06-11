ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target Raised to $21.00

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JMP Securities from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

ACVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.67.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 1.55. ACV Auctions has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.38.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $145.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.14 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ACV Auctions news, Director Brian Hirsch sold 102,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $1,789,618.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,431.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Chamoun sold 124,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $2,302,481.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,013,704.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hirsch sold 102,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $1,789,618.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,431.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 643,847 shares of company stock valued at $11,731,410. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,809,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,941 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 9.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,763,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,577,000 after buying an additional 1,011,236 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 5.8% during the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 10,829,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,385,000 after buying an additional 594,347 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 8.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,369,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,335,000 after buying an additional 350,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in ACV Auctions by 11.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,954,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,225,000 after purchasing an additional 393,423 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

Featured Articles

