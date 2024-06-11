Achain Price Reaches $0.0007 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 10th. In the last week, Achain has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $332.67 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001025 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000825 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001179 BTC.

About Achain

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Achain

