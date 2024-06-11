Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 0.6% of Ethic Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $20,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,887,000. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,967,000. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,214,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ACN traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $290.12. 884,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $308.01 and a 200 day moving average of $340.04. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $278.69 and a 1-year high of $387.51.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 target price (down from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Accenture

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total value of $1,369,747.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,516.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.