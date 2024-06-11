Acala Token (ACA) Price Down 21.3% Over Last 7 Days

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 11th. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $83.69 million and $12.57 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Acala Token has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0819 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010348 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00010230 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,294.87 or 0.99982048 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00012198 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004462 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.00088624 BTC.

About Acala Token

ACA is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,098,199,159 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,249,996 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,098,199,159 with 1,021,249,996 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.08524941 USD and is down -3.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $3,423,212.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.