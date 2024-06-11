ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Shares Gap Up to $13.95

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.95, but opened at $14.36. ABIVAX Société Anonyme shares last traded at $14.18, with a volume of 11,394 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABVX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ABIVAX Société Anonyme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Stock Up 0.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABVX. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,630,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the fourth quarter worth $618,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the fourth quarter worth $642,000. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the fourth quarter worth $20,277,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the fourth quarter worth $25,345,000. Institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Company Profile

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

Featured Stories

