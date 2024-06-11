ABCMETA (META) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $326,910.14

ABCMETA (META) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 11th. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $326,910.14 and $0.48 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00010217 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010395 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,810.41 or 0.99956679 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00012227 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004480 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.99 or 0.00089759 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000323 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.