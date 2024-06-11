Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AAN. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a market perform rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Friday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Aaron’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $247.18 million, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.39. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.87.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.05 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aaron’s

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aaron’s during the third quarter worth approximately $2,108,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the third quarter worth $1,896,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth $1,879,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 25.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 807,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 200,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 123,839 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

