81,003 Shares in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Acquired by Alta Park Capital LP

Alta Park Capital LP acquired a new stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 81,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,129,000. Alta Park Capital LP owned about 0.08% of Elastic as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Elastic by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 168.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic Stock Performance

ESTC stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.14. The stock had a trading volume of 426,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,443. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.39. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $136.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 212.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $10,173,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,254,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,128,911.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $79,495,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,382,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,580,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $10,173,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 3,254,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,128,911.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 935,192 shares of company stock valued at $91,717,690. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ESTC. UBS Group initiated coverage on Elastic in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Elastic from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Elastic

Elastic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.