768,822 Shares in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Purchased by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 768,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.30% of GrafTech International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $5.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. GrafTech International had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 66.36%. The company had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EAF shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.88.

In related news, major shareholder Colonial House Capital Ltd purchased 114,178 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $202,095.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,525,291 shares in the company, valued at $54,029,765.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,626,085 shares of company stock worth $6,379,107. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

