727,617 Shares in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Purchased by Analog Century Management LP

Analog Century Management LP acquired a new stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 727,617 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,488,000. Harmonic accounts for approximately 2.2% of Analog Century Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Analog Century Management LP owned about 0.65% of Harmonic at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLIT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Harmonic by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Harmonic by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ian Graham sold 52,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $577,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HLIT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.26. The company had a trading volume of 619,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,740. Harmonic Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $122.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.70 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.37%. Harmonic’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

