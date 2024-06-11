5,500 Shares in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Bought by Symmetry Peak Management LLC

Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMBS. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the third quarter valued at $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Rambus by 50.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rambus Stock Performance

Shares of RMBS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.99. 376,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,884. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $76.38. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 78.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 3,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $232,359.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,692.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $875,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,031,954.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Shinn sold 3,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $232,359.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,834 shares of company stock worth $4,747,051 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Further Reading

