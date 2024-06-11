502,851 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Bought by Junto Capital Management LP

Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 502,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,502,000. Junto Capital Management LP owned 0.25% of Omnicom Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,197,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,148,000 after acquiring an additional 42,075 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,249 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,832,000 after purchasing an additional 186,562 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,590,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,976,000 after buying an additional 301,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,855,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,557,000 after buying an additional 78,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.96. 1,321,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,495. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.63 and its 200-day moving average is $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. On average, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

