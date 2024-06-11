4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Trading Up 3.6%

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.42 and last traded at $23.38. Approximately 237,608 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 881,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays began coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.63.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.89.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.75% and a negative net margin of 436.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $44,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at $44,206.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 19,236 shares of company stock worth $607,796 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,051,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,941,000 after purchasing an additional 888,300 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,197,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,844,000 after acquiring an additional 104,148 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,339,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,551,000 after acquiring an additional 473,094 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,189,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 415.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 816,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,539,000 after acquiring an additional 658,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

