344,024 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Purchased by First Financial Bankshares Inc

First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 344,024 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,030,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 51,624 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 16.5% in the third quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 50,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 70.4% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 24,544 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 39,499 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $642,050. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.78.

Starbucks Stock Down 2.0 %

SBUX traded down $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.94. 4,335,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,248,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.65 and its 200 day moving average is $89.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

