30,715 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Purchased by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 115,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,451.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
Shares of PG traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $167.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,070,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,573,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.12. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $168.97.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Read More
