30,500 Shares in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Acquired by Pennant Investors LP

Pennant Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 236.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Replimune Group by 352.8% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Replimune Group by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Replimune Group

In other news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 15,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $119,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 15,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $119,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Philip Astley-Sparke sold 37,928 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $245,394.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,487,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623,154.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,598 shares of company stock valued at $712,516 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Replimune Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Replimune Group Stock Down 2.0 %

REPL stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.82. 817,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,236. The stock has a market cap of $541.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.16. Replimune Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 10.72, a current ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

