281,486 Shares in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Bought by Symmetry Investments LP

Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 281,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AES. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in AES by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in AES by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in AES by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in AES by 186.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AES by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AES. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

AES Price Performance

AES stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,453,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,244,366. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.88.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

