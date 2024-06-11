2,539 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Bought by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in Hershey by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total transaction of $278,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,196,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $882,405. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:HSY traded down $4.87 on Monday, hitting $191.19. 1,437,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,695. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $263.29.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, March 15th. Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.56.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

