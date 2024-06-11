246,862 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Acquired by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 246,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,762,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 2.8% of Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 14,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,241,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,695,543. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.29.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

