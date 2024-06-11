16,003 Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Bought by Chicago Wealth Management Inc.

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,219,000. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up about 6.3% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gray Foundation purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,812,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. 360 Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 18,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 235.8% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,661,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,211. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.62. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $144.40 and a 12 month high of $244.17.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

