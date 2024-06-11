16,003 Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Bought by Chicago Wealth Management Inc.

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,219,000. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up about 6.3% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gray Foundation purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,812,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. 360 Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 18,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 235.8% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance
iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,661,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,211. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.62. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $144.40 and a 12 month high of $244.17.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend
iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Semiconductor ETF
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- What is a Liquidity Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.