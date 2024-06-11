13,741 Shares in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Acquired by Nebula Research & Development LLC

Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 396.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 277.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Shares of Papa John’s International stock remained flat at $46.93 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 407,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,723. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.19 and a 200-day moving average of $66.43. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.20 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 81.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PZZA shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Papa John’s International from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Papa John’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PZZA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ravi Thanawala acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,797.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.