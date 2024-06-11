137,050 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Acquired by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 137,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,894,000. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.07. 4,920,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,532,150. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $94.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3002 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

