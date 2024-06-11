129,244 Shares in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Acquired by Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC

Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 129,244 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,239,000. IES makes up 9.3% of Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of IES at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in IES in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,599,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in IES by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,106,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,893,000 after buying an additional 121,978 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in IES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in IES by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 32,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $4,421,405.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,352,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,600,604.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $521,785.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,406,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,758,337. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 32,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $4,421,405.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,352,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,600,604.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,308 shares of company stock worth $9,659,373 over the last three months. 59.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ IESC traded down $4.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.06. The company had a trading volume of 227,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,765. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.40. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.99 and a 12 month high of $184.38.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $705.80 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 5.27%.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

