12,109 Shares in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Acquired by Nebula Research & Development LLC

Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 277.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE FNV traded down $2.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.88. 230,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.75. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $102.29 and a 1 year high of $149.06.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.50 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is -57.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.70.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

