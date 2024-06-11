1,040 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Acquired by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,040 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on BA shares. Melius restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.33.

Shares of BA traded down $4.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.99. The stock had a trading volume of 826,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,761,662. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.72 and its 200 day moving average is $203.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

