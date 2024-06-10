ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Stock Price Up 3.4%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.55 and last traded at $20.20. 2,320,316 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 6,681,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.54.

ZIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.60 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.01.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.10. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZIM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 604.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 77.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,431.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the period. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

