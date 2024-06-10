Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.21.

ZVIA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zevia PBC from $1.25 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

In related news, CEO Amy Taylor acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $48,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,252 shares in the company, valued at $902,684.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Zevia PBC news, CEO Amy Taylor bought 55,000 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,684.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 36,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $37,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,717,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,584.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,937 shares of company stock valued at $114,160. Insiders own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zevia PBC by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 645,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 219,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 53.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZVIA stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.67. Zevia PBC has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 15.58% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. The business had revenue of $38.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.

