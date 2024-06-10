ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (ZK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 11th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Stock Performance

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology stock opened at $23.74 on Monday. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $32.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

About ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited is a battery electric vehicle technology company. Its current product portfolio primarily includes ZEEKR 001, a five-seater, cross-over hatchback; ZEEKR 001 FR, cross-over hatchback; ZEEKR 009, a luxury six-seater MPV; ZEEKR X, a compact SUV and an upscale sedan model.

