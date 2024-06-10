Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,781,000. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Yum China by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 113,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 39,507 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Yum China by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 428,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,099,000 after buying an additional 214,668 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth $766,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 846.6% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 42,060 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Trading Down 1.5 %

Yum China stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.65. The company had a trading volume of 478,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.39. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $61.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.27.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

Yum China Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Articles

