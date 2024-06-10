Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.020-0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.0 million-$98.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.4 million. Yext also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.350-0.360 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
YEXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Yext from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th.
Read Our Latest Report on Yext
Yext Stock Performance
Yext Company Profile
Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Yext
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Our Comprehensive Risk Tolerance Assessment
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Autodesk Raises Guidance After Clearing Audit Investigation
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Lyft Stock Gap and Craps on Bold 2027 Guidance at Investor Day
Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.