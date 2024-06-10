Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.020-0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.0 million-$98.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.4 million. Yext also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.350-0.360 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YEXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Yext from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Yext Stock Performance

Yext Company Profile

YEXT traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $5.04. 3,916,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,013. Yext has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $13.96. The company has a market cap of $629.34 million, a PE ratio of -257.50 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

