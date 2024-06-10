Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.350-0.360 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $394.0 million-$396.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.3 million. Yext also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.35-0.36 EPS.

Yext Stock Performance

Yext stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,807,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.50 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average is $5.79. Yext has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $13.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YEXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Yext from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

