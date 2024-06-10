Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target Raised to $138.00 at TD Cowen

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $142.92.

Xylem Stock Performance

Xylem stock opened at $137.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.54 and a 200-day moving average of $123.48. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xylem will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other Xylem news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xylem

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XYL. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 138.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Xylem by 191.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 18,014 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth $311,684,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at about $1,283,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

