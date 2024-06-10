XML Financial LLC Purchases 95 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bey Douglas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in Home Depot by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $328.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,631. The stock has a market cap of $325.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.21.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

