XML Financial LLC Purchases 196 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,416 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,125,790,000 after purchasing an additional 356,496 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,964 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,602,880,000 after purchasing an additional 91,801 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,150,000 after acquiring an additional 52,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $960,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $189.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,486,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,808,859. The company has a market cap of $116.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.77. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Melius reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.33.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

