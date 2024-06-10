XML Financial LLC Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

XML Financial LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $174.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,294,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,400,287. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.83 and a 12 month high of $179.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.11.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,758 shares of company stock worth $25,580,826. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

