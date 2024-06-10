XML Financial LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

XML Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,287 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in GSK by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,986 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in GSK by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in GSK by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $41.06. 569,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,612,503. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day moving average of $40.78. The stock has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GSK. Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Read Our Latest Report on GSK

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.