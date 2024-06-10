XML Financial LLC Cuts Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

XML Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,647 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in General Motors by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in General Motors by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 48,789 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

General Motors Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of GM stock traded up $1.51 on Monday, hitting $47.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,247,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,997,093. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.81. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $47.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. General Motors’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at $7,684,840.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,684,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 818,038 shares of company stock worth $35,592,299. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

