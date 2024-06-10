XML Financial LLC Cuts Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

XML Financial LLC cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,033,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,590,533,000 after buying an additional 317,483 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,080,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,649,000 after purchasing an additional 43,732 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $502,585,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in 3M by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,082,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $382,246,000 after purchasing an additional 94,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 1,273.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,334 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.57. 704,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,668,146. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.36 and a 200 day moving average of $99.12. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $106.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.36.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

