XML Financial LLC Buys 499 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

XML Financial LLC lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,963,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,521,000 after buying an additional 46,084 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 16.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,366,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $827,815,000 after buying an additional 776,491 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,213,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,174,000 after buying an additional 66,816 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,799,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,624,000 after acquiring an additional 16,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $784,486,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.61.

Shares of WM stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $201.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,995. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.71 and a twelve month high of $214.54. The stock has a market cap of $80.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.00 and a 200-day moving average of $196.35.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

