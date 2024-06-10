XML Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QYLD. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 379.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,913.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

QYLD traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $17.75. 953,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,816,272. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1628 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

