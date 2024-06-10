Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $18.18 Million

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Wrapped Matic token can now be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00000935 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Matic has a market cap of $113.87 million and $18.18 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Matic has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Matic alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped Matic

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 174,317,536 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Matic is matic.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 172,516,977.1451761. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.64596973 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3307 active market(s) with $13,061,032.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Matic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Matic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Matic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.