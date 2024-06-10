Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Trims Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,753 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,563,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,422,000 after acquiring an additional 23,572 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,594,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 56,739 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 17.7% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,842,381 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $220,717,000 after purchasing an additional 277,261 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,350 shares of company stock valued at $83,537,680 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:COP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,375,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,823,935. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.91 and a 200 day moving average of $117.75. The company has a market cap of $130.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $99.35 and a 1 year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.35.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

