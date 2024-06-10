Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Takes $213,000 Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of THO. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 889.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

THOR Industries Trading Down 1.8 %

THO stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.60. The company had a trading volume of 53,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.90 and a 200 day moving average of $109.42. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.54 and a 12 month high of $129.31.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.24. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

